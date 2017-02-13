Brad Schroeder

LIMA — Brad D. Schroeder, 54, of Lima, formerly of Glandorf, died at 5:10 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2017 at OSU James Cancer Center in Columbus. He was born April 3, 1962 in Lima to the late Orvel and Janet Ann (Etter) Schroeder. On April 7, 1990 he married Ann Baylor, who survives.

Also surviving are his children: Casey Schroeder and Alexandra Schroeder, both of Lima.

Brad is preceded in death by his brother, Scott Schroeder.

Brad was a graduate of Ottawa Glandorf High School and Bluffton University. He played baseball in the Atlanta Braves organization. Brad enjoyed sports and spending time with his children and watching them in their many activities. He was a selfless husband and father, who devoted his life to his wife and kids, their well being and their future.

Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with Pastor Rob White officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.

