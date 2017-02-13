Carrie Richardson Thiel

WHARTON — A funeral for Carrie Laree Richardson Thiel, 39, of rural Wharton, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey, the Rev. William Schultz officiating. Burial will be at Wharton-Richland Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey.

Mrs. Thiel died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Upper Sandusky.

She married Alec Thiel and they were divorced. Surviving is her mother, Vicki L. (Weaver) Richardson, Wharton; two sons, Jaidyn Z. Thiel and Caine V. Margison, both of Upper Sandusky; two daughters, Ceidyer L. Niederkohr and Lea L. Margison, both of Upper Sandusky; a brother, Zayne O. Richardson of Carey; and her maternal grandmother and stepgrandfather, Jim and Janet (Weaver) Switzer of Howell, Michigan.

Memorials may be made to a memorial fund in her name in care of the funeral home, 225 W. Findlay St. Carey, 43316.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.stombaughbatton.com.

