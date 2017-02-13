Carrie Richardson Thiel

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

WHARTON — A funeral for Carrie Laree Richardson Thiel, 39, of rural Wharton, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey, the Rev. William Schultz officiating. Burial will be at Wharton-Richland Union Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey.
Mrs. Thiel died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Upper Sandusky.
She married Alec Thiel and they were divorced. Surviving is her mother, Vicki L. (Weaver) Richardson, Wharton; two sons, Jaidyn Z. Thiel and Caine V. Margison, both of Upper Sandusky; two daughters, Ceidyer L. Niederkohr and Lea L. Margison, both of Upper Sandusky; a brother, Zayne O. Richardson of Carey; and her maternal grandmother and stepgrandfather, Jim and Janet (Weaver) Switzer of Howell, Michigan.
Memorials may be made to a memorial fund in her name in care of the funeral home, 225 W. Findlay St. Carey, 43316.
Online condolences may be sent to: www.stombaughbatton.com.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Today’s Obituaries

Today's Obituary Announcements

Today's Obituary Announcements

Submitted weekdays before 5pm

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company