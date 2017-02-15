Janis Reinhart

FOSTORIA — A memorial for Janis M. Reinhart, 64, of Fostoria, will be held at noon Saturday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey, the Rev. Tim Kummerer officiating. Burial will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Frenchtown.

Visitation will be two hours prior to the memorial at the funeral home.

Mrs. Reinhart died at 8:03 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, at Tiffin Mercy Hospital.

She married Robert J. Reinhart and he survives. Also surviving are four daughters, Ann M. Reinhart, Toledo; Theresa A. Reinhart, Fostoria; Patricia A. Reinhart and Rose M. Reinhart, both of Tiffin; one son, Joseph M. Reinhart, Fostoria; three brothers, Daniel J. Osborn of Alta Loma, California; David N. (Mollie) Osborn and Robert G. (Nancy) Osborn, both of Fostoria.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent to: StombaughBatton.com.

