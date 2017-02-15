Hester M. Kint, 92, formerly of Toledo, Ohio, and a resident the past two years at Primrose Retirement Community of Findlay, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at the Birchaven Village, Findlay, Ohio.

Hester was born on December 22, 1924 in Prairie Depot (Wayne, Ohio) to William G. and H. Adella Overmyer . Hester worked in retail sales and the offices of Montgomery Ward Dept. Store in Toledo until her retirement.

Hester was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Philip Kint, sister Ruth Graf, and son-in-law Otto Froehlich. She is survived by her children, Barbara Froehlich, Atlanta, GA, William (Kathy) Kint, Whitefish, MT, Richard (Patricia) Kint, Dearborn, MI, and Elizabeth Kint, Findlay, OH. Also surviving are grandchildren, Peter and Stefan Froehlich; step grandchildren, Jennifer (James) Augustine, and Patrick (Kristin) Fagan; 6 step great-grandchildren; and brother, Joseph Overmyer.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 17th from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, Ohio. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in Faith Lutheran Church, 2440 South Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43614, with burial to follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Hester’s name are requested to be made to the Carla Dysert Foundation, PO Box 523, Aberdeen, SD 57402, or Faith Lutheran Church.

