OTTAWA — Rita Kleman Steffan, 88, of Ottawa, died 6:35 p.m. Monday, February 13, 2017 at The Meadows of Ottawa. She was born April 13, 1928 in Ottawa to the late Lambert and Mary (Nierman) Unterbrink. On February 4, 1948, she married Norbert “Bud” Kleman who died September 14, 1979. Then on July 17, 1992, she married Clarence Steffan who survives in Ottawa.

Rita is also survived by her six children, Janet Leopold of Ottawa, Jackie (Kevin) Schroeder of Leipsic, Jane (Ken) Hermiller of Columbus Grove, Dan (Linda) Kleman of Findlay, Steve (Judy) Kleman and Ken (Shirley) Kleman all of Miller City; a daughter-in-law, Blanche Kleman of Alabama; five step-children, Mike Steffan of Leipsic, Marlin Steffan of Ottawa, Keith Steffan of Defiance, Joyce Steffan of Columbus and Roger Steffan of Leipsic; 18 grandchildren; 13 step-grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and 23 step-great-grandchildren; a brother, Tom (Angie) Unterbrink of Findlay; and a sister, Helen Moening of Ottawa. She is also preceded in death by two sons, Jim and Jerry Kleman; a son-in-law, Terry Leopold;and a daughter-in-law, Connie Kleman; four brothers, Bernard, Don, Ed and Bob Unterbrink; and three sisters, Sally Brickner, Ruth Gray and Julie Hohenbrink.

Rita retired from Philips. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2017 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa, with Fr. Matt Jozefiak officiating. Burial will follow in St. Nicholas Catholic Church Cemetery, Miller City. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa, where a scripture service will be held at 1:45 p.m.

Memorials may be given to the charity of donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments