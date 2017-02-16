Charlotte Cole-Windau

WHARTON — Charlotte Lou Cole-Windau, 86, formerly of Wharton, died at 6:00 p.m. Monday, February 13, 2017 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. She was born in Pandora, Ohio on April 28, 1930 to the late John and Jessie (VanScoder) Gerber.

Charlotte attended Pandora High School, but then moved to Wharton in 1946 to live and operate the Wharton Cannery. She graduated from Wharton High School in 1948.

Charlotte grew up in the Grace Mennonite Church, Pandora. She was an active member at Wharton Church of God and maintained associate membership at Grace Mennonite.

On July 27, 1948, Charlotte married Donald Cole. They attended the Wharton First Church of God where their four children were dedicated and raised. In 1973, the family moved to Orlando, FL to work. Charlotte worked at Sea World. The family moved back to Wharton in 1981. Donald passed away on September 25, 1997.

Charlotte then married Norbert Nicholas Windau on April 14, 2002 at Grace Mennonite Church and he preceded her in death on March 10, 2016.

Charlotte’s hobbies include accordion music, which was taught to her by her Swiss father and her sister, Rosemary Spitnale. She loved to share her musical talent with others during her lifetime. She enjoyed spending time with her family and all of her friends. She also liked to watch sports.

Charlotte is survived by her sons, Ronald E. (Carol) Cole of Calgary, Canada, Steven (Kathy) Cole of Athol, Idaho and Kevin (Briguita) Cole of Orlando, Florida; daughter Diane (Craig) Rollins of Orlando, Florida; seven grandchildren and one great-grandson. She is preceded in death by her sister, Rosemary Spitnale.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington with Pastor David Odegard officiating. Burial will follow at Wharton Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10-12 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the church. Online condolences are welcomed at www.cratesfuneralhome.com.

