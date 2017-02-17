HOUSTON, Texas — Eric M. Bell passed away Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Eric was born in Kenton, Ohio Jan. 13, 1949, the son of Wayne and Edith Bell and the brother of Don and Jeff Bell, all growing up in Forest, Ohio.

Rick, as he was known to be called in his younger years, graduated from Riverdale High School in 1966 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force for four years.

For the past 35 years Eric and Becky, the love of his life, have lived in Houston, Texas along with their four children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He and Becky enjoyed riding their Harley-Davidson motorcycle around the country and Eric spent many hours riding with the Christian Motorcycle Association honoring the military veterans.

In the summer of 2016 Eric rode his Harley to Ohio for his 50th class reunion, then Becky flew to Ohio and they spent two weeks, before returning to Houston together on the Harley.

There was a celebration of life at the Fellowship of the Nations Church and then he was buried at the Houston National Cemetery with full military honors.

The family request donations be sent to PTSD Foundation of American Camp Hope at 9724 Derrington Road, Houston, Texas 77064.

Condolences can be sent to the family through Carter Conley Funeral Home, 13701 Corpus Christi St., Houston, Texas 77015.

Comments

comments