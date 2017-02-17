Ina Gardner

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
FOSTORIA — A funeral for Ina Pearl Gardner, 92, of Fostoria, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, the Rev. Barry Belknap officiating. Burial will be in Knollcrest Gardens, west of Arcadia.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Mrs. Gardner died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria.
She married Albert Franklin Gardner and he preceded her in death. Surviving are three sons, Gary (Jen Milan) of Columbus, Indiana; Larry (Lois Duque) and Jerry (Linda Kuhn), both of Fostoria; two daughters, Terrie (Pat) Woodruff of Fostoria; and Sherrie (Mark) Sutton of Rockledge, Florida.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association or Good Shepherd Home.
