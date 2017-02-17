M. Joan Leigh

KENTON — A funeral for Mary Joan Leigh, 85, of Upper Sandusky, will be held at noon Monday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, the Rev. Brian Arnold officiating.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service Monday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Leigh died at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Blanchard Place Assisted Living, Kenton.

She married Craig Gottfried and they divorced. She then married Owen Leigh and he preceded her in death. Surviving are two daughters, Natalie Gottfried (Russell) Comstock, Mount Victory; and Cathy Gottfried, St. Johns, Florida; and a sister, Ruth Cavanaugh of Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to Harrison Smith Park, John Stewart United Methodist Church or Blanchard Place Assisted Living in care of the funeral home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.BringmanClark.com

Comments

comments