Catherine M. Wilson-Ridge

Catherine Mae (Bibler) Wilson-Ridge, 88, of Findlay, passed away Monday, February 13, 2017 at Birchaven Village. Catherine was born on June 23, 1928 in Findlay, to the late Howard and Fairy (Naus) Bibler. She married Dane Wilson on June 10, 1944 and he preceded her in death on December 10, 1983. She later married Richard Ridge and he also preceded her in death.

Kate was a loving mother and grandmother. A friend to many with a compassionate heart and ready to lend a helping hand. Kate was a loyal 29-year employee of the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Birchaven and to Aspen Hall for their compassionate care shown to Kate.

Catherine is survived by her children, Larry (Alice) Wilson, Catherine (John) Grossman, and Debbie (David) Shafer; 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Bibler; and sisters-in-law, Lola Jimison, Rheta Depuy, and Peg Wilson. Catherine was preceded in death by a daughter, Nan Wilson.

Friends and family may visit on Friday, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500).

A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Elizabeth Kelly officiating. Interment will take place at Benton Ridge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Catherine’s name may be made to the Hancock Christian Clearing House.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.huffordfh.com.

