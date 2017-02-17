Bernita M. Runion, 90, of Findlay and formerly of Tiffin died at 8:20pm Wednesday, February 15, 2017 in Birchaven Village in Findlay.

Born March 7, 1926 in Wyandot County, OH., she was the daughter of Lee and Florence (Farthing) Rickle. She married Ashby “Jack” D. Runion and they were divorced.

Surviving are two sons: Roger L. (Nancy) Runion and Rick (Roxanne) Runion both of Findlay, three grandsons: JR (Amanda) Runion of Columbus, Jonathon (Jessica) Runion of New Albany, and Roger E. Runion of Carey, a granddaughter, Cheryl Hughes of Carey, six great-grandchildren: Anderson, Oliver, Julian, Hadlay, Rachel, and Alycia, and great-great-granddaughter, Addison; a brother, Bill (Phyllis) Rickle of Wharton and two sisters: Treva Bakies of Carey and Betty Bardon of Channahon, IL.

Preceding her in death were her parents and seven brothers: Leonard, Richard “Dick”, Wayne, Dwight, Harold, Dale, and Howard Rickle.

Bernita retired from the former Westinghouse Corporation in Upper Sandusky after 25 years. She also took great pride raising her sons and taking care of her home on her own. She loved tending to her flower gardens. She was a member of Beech Grove Weselyan Church near Carey.

Private services with Rev. Pastor David Welker will be held at a later date and burial will be in Zion Bloom Cemetery near Vanlue.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Beech Grove Weselyan Church in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 West Findlay Street, Carey, Ohio 43316.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stombaughbatton.com.

