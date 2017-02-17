Elizabeth L. Walton, age 26, of rural Jenera, died at 1:59 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Blanchard Valley Hospital. On September 22, 1990, she was born in Akron, Ohio to Dr. Michael E. and Karen (Fenstermaker) Walton and they survive. She is also survived by her brothers: Matthew Walton and Andrew Walton; paternal grandparents: Carl and Irene Walton of Upper Sandusky, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Norman and Treva Fenstermaker.

Elizabeth was homeschooled and in 2012 earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work from Cedarville University. She was currently pursuing a Master’s Degree at Case Western University. Liz was a home based clinician with the Buckeye Ranch from 2012-2015. She attended Grace Polaris Church in Westerville, Ohio, where she taught the Buddy Sunday School Class and was involved with their ladies ministry. Elizabeth loved running as well as traveling.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2017 from 2-6 p.m. at CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Arlington. The funeral services will be held on Monday, February 20, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Bible Fellowship Church in Arlington, with additional visitation one hour prior to the services from 10:00-11:00am at the church. Pastors Jerry Kellogg and Zac Hess will officiate with interment following at Arlington Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Christar, 1500 International Pkwy., Suite 300, Richardson, Texas and designated for the mission work of Hadassah Veldt. Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.

