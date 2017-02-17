John E. Wisner

John Earl Wisner, 89, of Findlay, passed away February 15, 2017 at Blanchard Valley Hospital. He was born on December 19, 1927 in Findlay, Ohio to the late Carl J. and Trela V. (Brickman) Wisner. John married Nancy J. Miller on September 3, 1950 and she preceded him in death on February 12, 2015.

John was a graduate of Findlay High School and Bowling Green State University where he was a member of the S.A.E. fraternity. Additionally, he had advanced courses from Toledo University and the University of Texas. John proudly served in the US Army in Germany at the close of World War II. He was a member of the American Legion Post #3 and the Moose Lodge #698 of Findlay. He was also a life member of the Elks Lodge, where he enjoyed playing golf in both Cape Coral, Florida and Findlay. He had been a long time member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and was active with The Luther League. He also served as a Neighborhood Commissioner for the Boy Scouts and was an Eagle Scout. John was active in the youth baseball program and played both fast and slow pitch softball. John retired from Marathon Oil Company after 36 years of service.

John is survived by his son, David (Nancy) Wisner of Findlay, OH; daughter, Sharon Horvath of Mentor, OH; grandchildren, Adrienne Pennell, Jase Wisner, Eric Horvath, and Carrie Davis; great-grandchildren, Brooks Pennell, Cooper Pennell, Blake Wisner, and Caden Wisner. He is also survived by his brother, William Wisner; and sister-in-law, Sue Klosner. In addition to his loving wife Nancy, and his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Fisher.

Friends and family may visit on Sunday, February 19 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500). Interment will take place at a later date in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in John’s name may be made to the Hancock County Honor Flight.

