Pamela I. Crouch

Pamela Irene Crouch, 69, of Findlay, passed away at 3:55 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Blanchard Valley Hospital. She was born in Findlay on February 15, 1948 to the late Thomas and Aileen (Gohlke) Norwood. On April 27, 1974, she married Jerry C. Crouch, and he survives in Findlay. Pamela is also survived by her sons, Danny (Deven) Morris of Mount Cory, and Bradley (Loreen) Morris of Lexington, NC; daughter, Holly (John) Haws of Benton Ridge, OH; sister, Nancy Nigh of Findlay; and grandchildren: Thomas Morris, Taylor Morris, Gage Haws, Hunter Haws, Hailey Haws and Garrett Schling. Pamela retired from RCA. She also worked at Meijer’s. Pam was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church and member of Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America Dendarah Court #10. She volunteered at the Hancock County Humane Society. Pamela loved to crochet, knit and play bingo. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay, with Msgr. Michael G. Hohenbrink officiating. Burial will follow in Bechtel Cemetery, Van Buren. Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. A Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America Dendarah Court #10 Service will be held at 8 p.m. on Monday. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children-Chicago, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, Illinois, 60707. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coldrencrates.com.

