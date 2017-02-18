Shyanne Hughes-Brown

Shyanne Allie Rose Hughes-Brown, 2 years of age, of Dunkirk Ohio, died in her mother’s arms at her home on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. She was born on November 19, 2014, in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Shyanne is survived by her parents: Tim and Kenna Brown; sisters: Kelsie and Katilynn; a brother: Trenton; grandparents: Roger and Cindy Brown of Findlay; Dave and Angie Rodabaugh of Mount Blanchard; Tammy and Gene Beidelschies, of Forest; along with a host of many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Although her time with us was short Shyanne brought love and joy to countless people whom came to know her as a happy loving child who loved music and being cuddled. Shyanne may be gone from this world but her courage and strength will remain in our hearts until one day when we can be reunited in heaven.

Visitation for Shyanne will be held on Monday, February 20, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the LEHTOMAA FUNERAL HOME, 201 Osborn Ave, Findlay Ohio, Tele: 419-424-0777. Shyanne’s Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning 1 hour prior to the service in the Lima First Assembly of God, 1660 Findlay Road, Lima Ohio. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 45840; or the Wood County Children’s Services Donated Funds, 1928 E. Gypsy Lane Road/P.O. Box 679, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.

Online condolences as well as fond memories may be left for Shyanne’s family by visiting www.hannemanfh.com.

