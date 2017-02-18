Douglas R. Gray

Posted On Sat. Feb 18th, 2017
Douglas R. Gray, age 79, of rural Findlay, died at 12:45 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2017, at Bridge Hospice in Bowling Green, Ohio. He was born on April 15, 1937, in Staten Island, New York to the late Clyde M. and Mildred L.(Fritts) Gray. He married Kathleen A. Hall on June 11, 2005, and she survives. Other survivors include sons: Jeffrey (Debra) Gray of Findlay, Timothy Gray of Shelby, Washington, and Thomas (Kim) Gray of Washington; stepson: Benjamin Bingman of Findlay; daughters: Pamela (Brian) Gray of Conn., Felicia (Alan) Morton of Conn.; stepdaughter: Sandra (Darin) Sibert of Ada, Ohio; brother: Peter (Mari) Gray of Tucson, Arizona; 19 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister: Emily L. Bawden. Doug was a self-employed truck driver who served in the United States Navy and was a member of the Findlay AMVETS. A memorial service will be held at a later date at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Findlay. Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.

