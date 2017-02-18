Caroline E. Ruhe Kagy

Posted On Sat. Feb 18th, 2017
LEIPSIC — Caroline Elaine Ruhe Kagy, 63, of Leipsic, died 11:31 a.m., Friday, February 17, 2017, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. She was born October 13, 1953 in Bluffton to the late Lawrence and Florence (Sheidler) Kagy.
Survivors include husband, Rick Ruhe of Leipsic; three sisters: Donna (Joe) Collingwood of Findlay, Darlene (Paul) Rehus of Findlay and Marlene Meier of Sunset Beach, NC; a brother-in-law, Mel Hoffman of Holgate; 10 nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; and special friend, Dave Copus of Pandora.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Doris Hoffman; and a brother-in-law, Ned Meier.
Caroline had worked for Rudolph Foods and Pandora Manufacturing. She was a 1974 graduate of The Ohio State University and a member of the Lima Moose and Leipsic Eagles. Caroline dearly loved her three wolfhounds, Murphy, Erin and Lula.
A memorial service will occur at a later date. Memorial donations may be given to the Wolfhound Rescue. Arrangements are under the direction of Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Leipsic.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.

