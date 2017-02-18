Darlene A. Keller

Posted On Sat. Feb 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Darlene Ann Keller, 70, of Findlay, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.
She married Richard E. Keller and he survives. Also surviving are three sons, William R. (Sylvia), Germany; Gary (Cassie), Lima; Tom, Findlay; and a daughter, Sara (Jake) Powell, Findlay.
There will be no service or visitation.
Arrangements are being handled by Hufford Family Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to: www.huffordfh.com.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Today’s Obituaries

Today's Obituary Announcements

Today's Obituary Announcements

Submitted weekdays before 5pm

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company