Darlene A. Keller

Darlene Ann Keller, 70, of Findlay, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

She married Richard E. Keller and he survives. Also surviving are three sons, William R. (Sylvia), Germany; Gary (Cassie), Lima; Tom, Findlay; and a daughter, Sara (Jake) Powell, Findlay.

There will be no service or visitation.

Arrangements are being handled by Hufford Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.huffordfh.com.

Comments

comments