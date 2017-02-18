CAREY — Minnie L. Lynch, 87 of Carey, died Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at 3:05 p.m. at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

She was born on July 24, 1929 in Chilhowee, Missouri. She was the daughter to the late Samuel E. and Gordia M. (Young) Beckley, Sr.

Minnie married Frederick M. Lynch on December 21, 1947 at United Methodist Church in Cole Camp, Missouri. He preceded her in death on April 5, 2008.

She is survived by a sister, Nellie Niederkohr; a daughter-in-law, Lynn Lynch, North Myrtle Beach, SC; six grandchildren: Jeremy, Jamie, Justin, Christopher, Kimberly and Valerie; and 13 great-grandchildren: Joshua, Sierra, Corrie, Jenna, Emma, Carleigh, Levi, Addison, Chance, Drew, Bennett, Gavin and Jonah.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Donald Wayne and David Lee Lynch; three sisters, Mary Beckley, Alma Parsons and an infant twin sister, Betty Sue Beckley; and a brother, Sam Beckley, Jr.

A 1947 graduate of Cole Camp High School in Missouri, Minnie was a homemaker and retired from Porcelain Products in Carey after 34 years.

She was a member of the Eagles #2198 and former Moose Lodge, both in Carey, where she held several offices. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Carey.

Minnie was an avid bowler, having bowled in several leagues in her younger days. She also enjoyed raising pigeons with her husband. She also enjoyed her Siamese cats: Pogo and Peggy, and pet raccoon, Suzy.

Visitation will be held Sunday, February 19, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. at STOMBAUGH-BATTON FUNERAL HOME, Carey.

Funeral service will be Monday, February 20, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Karen Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church or to the Wyandot County Humane Society, in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, Ohio, 43316.

Online condolences may be sent to: StombaughBatton.com.

