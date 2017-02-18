Larry J. Shull, 82, of Findlay, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2017. He was born in Vanlue, Ohio on November 17, 1934 to Howard and Eva (Breitigam) Shull. He was preceded in death by his parents. Larry married Norma Knight on July 2, 1955, and she survives. He is also survived two sons; Jon (Katrina) Shull of Mount Blanchard, Steven Shull of Findlay, daughter Shelly (Sean) Welty of Vanlue; five grandchildren: Matt, Stacey, Heidi, Ashton and Ravyn; five great-grandchildren and his beloved dog, Nipper. He was a 1952 graduate of Vanlue High School and was a member of the Vanlue Christ United Methodist Church. Larry previously served on the Vanlue Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed flying remote control model airplanes, camping and riding motorcycles. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2017 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 20, 2017, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Ivan Bishop officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Cancer Patient Services. Condolences can be sent via www.coldrencrates.com.

