Thomas J. Granville

Thomas Jay Granville, 71, of Findlay, passed away February 16, 2017 at Bridge Hospice Care Center due to complications of COPD. He was born November 30, 1945 in Tonawanda, New York to the late Ansley and Ethel (Montei) Granville.

Thomas is survived by his children, Deanna (Hill) and Paula, both of Findlay, Andrew of San Rafael, California, Lindsey (John Daniel) of Monroe, Georgia, and Matthew (Claire) of Indianapolis, Indiana. Thomas is also survived by 8 grandsons, Jacob, John, Quinn, Hunter, Jared, Devin, Elijah and Parker. In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by step-father, James Drinkwater; and sisters, Karen (Horvath), Wendy (Merideth) and Myra (Stanko).

A private memorial service will be held by his children at a later date. HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions in Thomas’s name may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to: www.huffordfh.com.

Comments

comments