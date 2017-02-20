Lillian Autieri

Posted On Mon. Feb 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Lillian Autieri, 93, of Findlay, died at 9:30 a.m., Friday, February 17, 2017, at Fox Run Manor, Findlay. She was born on March 3, 1923 to the late Dan and Berrice McGlaughlin. She married Al Autieri and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a son, Fred Solomon, Sr. She is survived by a son, Dan (Sue) Solomon of Findlay; daughter, Barbara Marie Costello of Texas; grandchildren, Daniel Solomon II; Jessie Searls; Corinda Solomon; Fred Solomon, Jr.; Susan Davis; Armalinda Costello and Johnny Costello. She was a homemaker throughout her life and a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. A private service for the family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting coldrencrates.com. Arrangements entrusted to COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Today’s Obituaries

Today's Obituary Announcements

Today's Obituary Announcements

Submitted weekdays before 5pm

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company