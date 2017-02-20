Dale McDaniel

Posted On Mon. Feb 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

UPPER SANDUSKY — A funeral for Dale F. McDaniel, 90, of Upper Sandusky, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, the Rev. Jay Scott officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mr. McDaniel died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky.
He married Janet Zimmer and she survives. Also surviving are a son, Richard (Patrice) of Sarasota, Florida; a stepson, James Miller of Tiffin; and a stepdaughter, Cynthia (Richard) Bremer of Advance, North Carolina.
Memorials may be made to Fairhaven Community, Hospice of Wyandot County, or Emanuel United Church of Christ in care of the funeral home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, 43351.

