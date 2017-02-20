COLUMBUS GROVE — A funeral for Roland L. “Rollie” Renner, 91, of Columbus Grove, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Columbus Grove Christian Church, the Rev. Geoff Eubank officiating. Burial will be in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.

Mr. Renner died at 5:40 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Hilty Memorial Home, Pandora.

Surviving are two nieces, Connie (George) Ricker of Columbus Grove; and Karen (Ron) Schindler of Cairo; and a nephew: Robert (Sue) Renner of Brookhaven, Mississippi.

Memorials may be made to the Columbus Grove Lions Club, Columbus Grove Christian Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.

