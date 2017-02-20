Lois Van Brunt

Posted On Mon. Feb 20th, 2017
COLUMBUS GROVE — Lois Doty Van Brunt, 98, died at 12:30 a.m. Feb. 19, 2017, at Hilty Memorial Home, Pandora.
A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, the Rev. Daniel J. Doty officiating. A private family burial will be at a later date at Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Further arrangements are pending at the funeral home.
