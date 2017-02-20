Lois Van Brunt

COLUMBUS GROVE — Lois Doty Van Brunt, 98, died at 12:30 a.m. Feb. 19, 2017, at Hilty Memorial Home, Pandora.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, the Rev. Daniel J. Doty officiating. A private family burial will be at a later date at Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.

Further arrangements are pending at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.

