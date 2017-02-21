Charles Altstaetter

CAIRO — Charles Franklin Altstaetter, 94, formerly of Cairo, died at 8:55 a.m. Monday at Otterbein, Cridersville.

He married Louise Vandemark and she survives. Also surviving are three sons, Michael (Mary Jo) of Bellefontaine; Gail (Melinda) of Lima; and Dennis (Nancy) Altstaetter of Wendell, North Carolina; a daughter, Carol (Charlie) Doseck of New Knoxville; and a sister, Rosa Lee (Dick) Greenway, Pandora.

Mr. Altstaetter served in the Army during World War II.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lima Baptist Temple, the Rev. Gary Hohman officiating. Burial will be in Altstaetter Cemetery, south of Columbus Grove, with military rites by Columbus Grove American Legion and VFW Color Guard.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, and one hour prior to the funeral Saturday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Lima Baptist Temple Mission Fund.

Comments

comments