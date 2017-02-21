Charisa R. Grim, 43, of Findlay, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Blanchard Valley Hospital. She was born on November 14, 1973 to David and Janet (Hail) Cole.

“Words fail to frame the loss of a woman who held a role of loved one in the lives of so many. In forty-three years that Chrisa gave to the world, she was a blessing. Born a full thirteen years younger than her siblings, she was a delight and surprise to her family. She became the cool aunt to many of her nieces and nephews as she had a way of treating all people as equals, regardless of age. When Charisa began to have children of her own, she still treated all five of them as if they were their own person. She was open and giving to a fault, with her time, love and energy and made many friends throughout her life. Her home was a safe harbor for all of her children’s friends who lovingly referred to her as “Mom”. In her short years, she had undergone so many trials and somehow never lost her heart in the process.

Charisa is leaving behind her husband, Sam Grim; five children, Jessica Cole, Brett Cole, Alex Cole, Valerie Fleming, and Michael Fleming; four grandchildren, Gwendolynn Neville, Aleesia Cooper, Raithen Neville, and Ayra Cole. She also leaves behind her mother, Janet; four siblings, Brenda Cole, Vicki Brunn, Renee Hvizdos, and Greg Cole; and ten nieces and nephews. She also is leaving behind the multitude of people who she has collected and loved over the years. “May her rest be ever peaceful”.

Friends and family may visit on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 from 5:00 “” 8:00 p.m. at HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500). A Celebration of Charisa’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in c/o Hufford Family Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to: www.huffordfh.com.

Comments

comments