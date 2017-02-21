Herbert G. Irwin, 86, of Findlay passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, February 19, 2017. He was born on October 23, 1930, in Belding, Michigan, to the late Leonard H. and Violet V. (Brooks) Irwin. He married Marian F. Binkley on June 9, 1956 and she preceded him in death on August 27, 1992. He later married Edith F. (Eckert) Harvey on February 14, 1993 and she survives.

He proudly served 4 years in the Air Force from 1948 – 1952. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier after 35 years of service. He “never knew a stranger” and loved children. He also enjoyed camping and fishing. He loved singing hymns and harmonizing even to the very end when Jesus called him home. He was blessed to be raised in a Christian home and faithfully served God his entire life. He currently attended Bible Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters: Paula J. (David, deceased) Sherry, Defiance, Carla V. (LaDon) Larson, Findlay; two sons: James H. (Supanne) Irwin of Warrenton, OR, John L. (Erin) Irwin of Astoria, OR; step-daughter, Janet L. (Paul) Flores, Wauseon; 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a brother Leonard Jr. (Verna) Irwin and step-daughter Mary L. Kunkle.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2017, at Bible Methodist Church with Pastor Chris Cravens and Pastor Paul Flores officiating. The Hancock County Veteran Memorial Squad will present full military rites at the conclusion of the service. Memorials may be made to the family and online condolences can be shared by visiting coldencrates.com. Arrangements entrusted to COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

