ARCADIA — Sally Ann Lute, 88, formerly of Arcadia, OH passed away at 12:10 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay, OH following a brief illness.

She was born Sally Ann Crosby on Friday, June 16, 1928 at Tiffin Hospital to the late Lester Red Crosby and Thornell Nell (Barton) Crosby of Fostoria, OH. Sally married Ralph Ed Lute on Friday, April 18, 1947 in Covington, KY, who preceded her in death on Monday, July 5, 2004.

Sally is survived by two sons – David (Mary) Lute of Arcadia, OH, Lester Lute of Omaha, NE; two grandchildren, Scott Lute (Christine Graymire) of Arcadia, OH, Mae Ann Lute (Shawn Koch) of Findlay, OH; four great-grandchildren, David Simmons of Lake Charles, LA, Lacey Lute of Findlay, OH, Paisley Koch of Findlay, OH, Levi Koch of Findlay. She is also survived by sister Joann (Robert) Holman of Fostoria, OH and brother Lester Crosby of Sun City, AZ and many beloved nieces/great-nieces, nephews/great-nephews, many cousins and many, many friends.

She received her education in the Fostoria Public Schools. Following her marriage in 1947, she lived briefly in New Philadelphia, OH with her in-laws, then moved back to Fostoria, and finally to Arcadia in 1957 where she lived until 2016 before moving to Birchaven Village in Findlay.

Sally was a clerk at Johnson’s Drug Store in Fostoria in the 1940s. She worked as a switchboard operator for Ohio Bell in Cleveland, commuting by train from Fostoria. Following her marriage and birth of her sons, she was a switchboard operator for the Arcadia Telephone Company. In the early 1960s, Sally became the medical receptionist for Dr. Robert Miller in Findlay. Following Dr. Miller’s passing, she also worked briefly for Dr. Goodman in Findlay, but then returned to being a housewife, mother and homemaker which were always the #1 jobs in her life. Never one to remain idle, though, she worked at the Arcadia Superette and Kathy’s Korner restaurant.

Sally’s interests and hobbies were many and varied. She loved The Courier’s daily crossword and cryptoquote and was always working word puzzles. She delighted in playing cards and dominoes and socializing with her card club friends. She enjoyed reading and music and singing. She loved to laugh and enjoyed a good joke or cartoon or comic strip. She was a two-time cancer survivor beating both colon cancer and breast cancer. She was a great cook and baker and was especially fond of hosting or attending family & friends reunions and other family gatherings. She loved to travel and was proud of the fact that she had visited all 50 states seeing many beautiful sights and meeting many wonderful people along the way. She served as a member of the Arcadia Village Council and later as a member of the Board of Zoning Appeals. She was a former member of the Arcadia Garden Club. She loved the family of friends she amassed over her 88 years including especially Dorothy Nickelson and Harold & Frances Peters who preceded her in death and who truly were more like family than just friends. She was also preceded in death by many beloved Lute, Crosby, Barton, and Holbein family members and many, many friends.

Sally was a member of the Arcadia United Methodist Church for 50+ years where she was active in Sewing Circle and in many special events, Sunday School events and Missions projects. She had many cherished friends from her many years attending Arcadia UMC.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 22nd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. The service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 23rd at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with visitation one hour before. Pastor Erma Metzger will be officiating. It was Sally’s wish to be cremated. Interment will be at Arcadia Cemetery with her husband at a future date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coldrencrates.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arcadia United Methodist Church (PO Box 188, Arcadia, OH 44804), or Arcadia Volunteer Fire Department (106 Gibson St, Arcadia, OH 44804) or Bridge Hospice Care Center (1900 S. Main St., Findlay, OH 45840).

We walk through life with those we love, but sometimes we must part.

So, for a while they pass from sight, but never from the heart.

Sally Loved Life!

