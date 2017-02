Virginia B. Newman, 98, of Findlay, formerly of Mount Blanchard, died at 10:47 a.m. Monday at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Crates Funeral Home, Arlington. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday and a half hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

Further arrangements are pending.

