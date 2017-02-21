Carl D. Ramey

Carl David Ramey, 80, of Findlay, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at his residence. He was born December 8, 1936 in Grundy, Virginia to the late Clardy E. and Virgie L. (Elkins) Ramey. Carl married the love of his life, Bertie R. Amburgey on May 4, 1962 and she survives in Findlay.

Carl worked for the US Postal Service and retired after 21 years of service. He was a life member of the American Legion, DAV, VFW, Amvets, and the National Rifle Association. He was also an annual member of AAA and of the USCCA. Master Sergeant Carl Ramey proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for 20 years serving in Vietnam before being honorably discharged.

In addition to his loving wife, Bertie, of 54 years, Carl is survived by his two children, Mark E. (Kristi) Ramey of Piney Creek, N.C., and Kimberlee S. (Douglas) Ramey-McRill of Arlington, OH; three grandchildren, Nicholas A. (Melissa) Ramey, Amanda J. (John) Batchelor, and Morgan A. McRill; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Maxie Stiltner, Kelsie Caudill; and brothers, Lundy Ramey, and Clarence Ramey.

Friends and family may visit on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 from 4:00 “” 6:00 p.m. at HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500). A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Michael Spann officiating. Interment will follow in Trinity Baptist Cemetery with the Hancock County Veteran’s Memorial Squad performing full military rites. Memorial contributions in Carl’s name may be made to the Flag City Honor Flight. Online condolences may be sent to: www.huffordfh.com.

