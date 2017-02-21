LIMA — Marjorie M. Verhoff, 88, of Lima, died 10:24 p.m., Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Lima Memorial Hospital. She was born June 20, 1928 in Leipsic to the late Louis and Adeline (Winkler) Selhorst. On August 26, 1950 she married Joseph Verhoff. He died July 9, 1964.

Survivors include seven children, Gerald (Deanna) Verhoff of Kalida, Patricia (Kevin) Rooney of Findlay, Janet (John) Berns of Florida, Robert (Sandra) Verhoff of Glandorf, James Verhoff of Lima, Gregory (Cheryl) Verhoff of Lima, Joe Verhoff of Colorado; thirteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister, Mary Lou (Art) Ellerbrock of Glandorf; and a brother-in-law, Jim Riepenhoff of Miller City.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Edward Verhoff; two sisters, Kathleen Riley and Dorothy Riepenhoff; a brother and sister-in-law, Larry (Alice) Selhorst.

Marjorie worked as the Librarian for Kalida Elementary School for 28 years. She had also worked for Sue B Honey in Lima and Kalida IGA. he was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, Lima, Kalida Catholic Ladies of Columbia and the Christian Mother’s Sodality. Marjorie enjoyed bingo, watching Cleveland sports teams and exercising with the Silver Sneakers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 23, 2017 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Kalida with Fr. Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where there will be a Catholic Ladies of Columbia service at 7 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the church for masses.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments