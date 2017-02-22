Lora Salisbury

Lora R. (Claphan) Salisbury, 49, of Findlay, and formerly of Arlington passed away at 2:09 a.m. Monday, February 20, 2017 at The Ohio State University Hospital. She was born on April 6, 1967 to the late Billy and Kaye (Bernhardt) Claphan. She married Brad A. Salisbury on October 8, 2016 and he survives. Also surviving are two children: Shaunie (Eric) Lemire of Fort Benning, TX and Austin Rettig of Findlay; step-daughter, Lauren (Chad Mason) Salisbury of Fostoria; grandson, Jackson Lemire; sisters, Lisa Cornell of Clearwater, FL and Cheryl Freed; father-in-law, Robert (Brenda) Salisbury of Rising Sun and her dog, Molly. She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Brooke Rettig. Lora was a 1985 graduate of Arlington High School, received her associate’s degree from Bowling Green State University and her bachelor’s degree from the University of Findlay. She was employed with the University of Findlay as the computer lab manager for 28 years. Lora was a volunteer at Cancer Patient Services. She enjoyed spending time at Indian Lake, cruises, and riding in the Porsche. Lora always wore a smile and loved spoiling her only grandson, Jack. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 26, 2017 at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington with Pastor Jerry Kellogg officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery, rural Jenera. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Cancer Patient Services in her memory. Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.

