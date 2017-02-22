Alice Bakies

Alice Christine Bakies, 88, formerly of Findlay, died on Sunday, February 19, 2017 in Tomball, Texas.

Alice was born on April 28, 1928 in Onomichi, Japan to the late Tokuichi and Sadako (Maebarra) Ikeda. She married Harold G. Bakies on February 14, 1952 and he preceded her in death on March 30, 1993.

Surviving are two sons, Joseph H. (Debbie) Bakies of Tomball, Texas; James H. Bakies of Arizona and a daughter, Christine (Mike) Howard of Tennessee; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Robert C. Bakies on February 15, 2005.

She was employed at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library for over 30 years.

Alice was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Altar-Rosary Society, Blanchard Valley Hospital Auxiliary and Friends of the Library.

Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 24, 2017 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 617 West Main Cross Street, Findlay, Ohio, with Msgr. Michael Hohenbrink, celebrant. The ladies of the Altar Rosary Society will begin praying the Rosary one-half hour prior to the mass. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, 206 Broadway, Findlay, Ohio 45840.

