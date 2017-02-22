Helen Brown

Former Findlay resident, Helen A. Brown, 80, of Newberry, Michigan died Tuesday morning February 21, 2017. Helen was born May 5, 1936 in Bluffton, Ohio, daughter of the late Edgar and Mildred (Boutwell) Tripplehorn. In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her husband Karl on September 1, 2016, daughter Wendi in 1983 and granddaughter Heidi in 1990.

Survivors include her children Kurt (Theresa) of Midland, MI and Kerry (Pam) of Newberry; nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren with one to be expected.

Friends may call at the Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry on Monday February 27, 2017 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Melinda Shriner officiating. Interment will take place in the spring at Forest Home Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to North Woods Home Health and Hospice or Community Action in her memory.

Condolences may be expressed at www.beaulieufuneralhome.com.

Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry is assisting the family.

