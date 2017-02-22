Lenore Gratz

Posted On Wed. Feb 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS GROVE — A funeral for Lenore I. Gratz, 101, of Columbus Grove, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, the Rev. Brett Kelly officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park, Lima.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral Friday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Gratz died at 11:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Lima Memorial Health System.
She married Kenneth L. Gratz and he preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons, Kenneth L. of Columbus Grove; and Howard L. (Sarah) of Mount Vernon; and three sisters: Treva Eversole, Wilma Lora and Phyllis Verhoff, all of Columbus Grove.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s United Methodist Church, Columbus Grove, or The Lima Rescue Mission.
