Virginia B. Newman

Virginia Belle Newman, 98, of Findlay and formerly of Mount Blanchard, Ohio, passed away at 10:47 a.m. Monday, February 20, 2017 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green, Ohio. She was born on November 25, 1918 in Delaware Township, Hancock County, Ohio to the late Roy W. and Inez (Davis) Krout. She married Richard B. Newman on July 9, 1939, and he preceded her in death on June 26, 1984. She is survived by three children: Terry R. (Anna M.) Newman of Howell, Michigan, Deborah N. (James N.) Miller of Findlay, and Cynthia L. Blackburn of Mount Blanchard. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Matthew, Christopher (Jamie), Jason and Bradley Newman, Andrea (Rob) Kocik and Kevin Miller; and five great-grandchildren: Ryan, Kayleigh, Ashlyn Newman and Tyler and Rylie Kocik. Virginia was also preceded in death by her brother, Richard L. Krout, and two sisters, Lavon Dever and Isabel Wolford. Virginia was a 1936 graduate of Mount Blanchard High School and was a homemaker throughout her life. She retired from Bendix in Fostoria. She was a member of the Mount Blanchard United Methodist Church where she earlier served as a Sunday school teacher and helped with vacation Bible school. She was an excellent seamstress, loved to oil paint, bake (she made award-winning cherry and lemon pies) and garden. She was a wonderful hostess and no one ever left her home hungry. As a youngster, she traveled the world through her love of reading. Later, she and Richard took their children on wonderful family vacations through the U.S. They later traveled through Europe, and she continued to travel after his passing. Virginia was active with ECHO and was a longtime member of the Hancock County Genealogy Society. She was the family genealogist and inspired many younger members of her family to take up this fascinating hobby. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2017 at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington, with Pastor Jan Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and one half-hour prior (10:30-11:00 a.m.) to Saturday’s service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Mount Blanchard United Methodist Church or to Bridge Hospice in her memory. Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.

Comments

comments