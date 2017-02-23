Patty Kilgore

Patty Dean Kilgore, Age 66, passed away Monday, February 20, 2017, at Southern Ohio Medical Center after a brief illness.

Patty was born in Lewis County, Kentucky on October 21, 1950 to the late Willard and Ruth Riley Bevins. She was retired, was of the Pentecostal faith, enjoyed canning, taking care of her garden, loved going to the creek, liked to travel and loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Ernie Kilgore, whom she married September 5, 1987.

Also surviving are a son, Timothy W. Bevins; three sisters, Judy (Michael) Rozelle, Findlay, Ohio; Nancy (Jerry) Scott, Indianapolis, Indiana; and Barb (Tim) Skinner, Rainsville, Alabama; a sister-in-law, Joyce Bevins; three stepdaughters, Jennifer, Trish and Mary; five step-grandchildren; 24 nieces; 20 nephews; and special cousins, Brenda Ogg and Chuck Hollis. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Deanna Ruth Kilgore; a sister, Wanda Davidson; and two brothers, Larry and Tim Bevins.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 25, 2017, at 4:00 p.m. at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg, Kentucky, with Brother Danny Buckner officiating.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 25, 2017, from 1:00 p.m. until time of services at the Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg, Ky.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.

