Ricki D. Long

Ricki “Rick” D. Long, 59, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and formerly of Findlay, died December 3, 2016.

Rick was born in Findlay, OH on July 20, 1957 to Harold D. and June (Millhon) Long. A 1975 graduate of Findlay High School, he then served in the U.S. Air Force being honorably discharged in 1980. Rick graduated from DeVry University and worked for Applied Materials and traveled extensively with his job and finally settled in Las Vegas. There he met his soul mate, Violet Madonia, and she survives, along with her children; Denise, Peter and Cynthia. Rick is survived by aunts, uncles and cousins in the Cambridge, Ohio area. He is also survived by his nephew, Jason Kinn, Fairfield, OH, and his brother-in-law, Clete Kinn, McComb, OH. Rick leaves behind many friends and two especially close friends, Bill Williams and John Web. Rick was preceded in death by his sister, Lori Kinn, and his parents. An inurnment service for Rick and his parents will be held at a later date.

