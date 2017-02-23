COLUMBUS GROVE — A funeral for Lois Doty VanBrunt, 98, of Columbus Grove, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, the Rev. Daniel J. Doty officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral Saturday at the funeral home.

Mrs. VanBrunt died at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Hilty Memorial Home, Pandora.

Surviving are four sons, James (Carol) and Ronald (Barbara), both of Columbus Grove; Donald (Jane), Lima; Jerry, Columbus; three daughters, Patsy (Tom) Smith, Pickerington; Doris (William) Snoke and Jo Lynn Yates, both of Columbus Grove; and a sister, Alice Blockberger, Columbus Grove.

Memorials may be made to the Columbus Grove branch of the Putnam County District Library or to The Lord’s Pantry.

Online condolences may be sent to: hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.

