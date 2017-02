Judy M. Hall, 58, of Alvada, died at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at The Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation, Carey.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday at The Original Shrine Church, Carey.

Arrangements are pending at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey.

