Rose Wyatt

Rose M. Wyatt, 59, of Findlay, died at 9:53 a.m., Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at her residence. She was born on February 15, 1958, in Findlay, daughter of the late Manuel and Marie Carmen (Rodriguez) Ruiz.

Rose is survived by her son, Adam (Lindsay) Lopez; daughter, Rachel Lopez, both of Findlay; son, Arnulfo (Jessica) Lopez of Kaufman, TX; seven sisters: Sara (Robert) Conti, Esther (Donald) Lessig, Diana (Andrew) Patterson, Victoria (James) Sons, Sylvia (Donald) McLane, all of Findlay, Alice (Russell) Sanders of Arlington, TX, and Eva Garcia of Fort Worth, TX; her brother, Joseph (Lydia) Ruiz of Findlay; 10 grandchildren: Jacob Lopez, Alexis Garza, Cristian Martinez, Austin Lopez, Layla Lopez, all of Findlay, Vincent Lopez, Isaac Lopez, Mariana Hernandez, Carlos Hernandez, Dariana Hernandez, all of Kaufman, TX; and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

Rose will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Rose’s passion was her family and she was known to be the life of the party. She would go out of her way to make people laugh and smile. Her own smile will resonate with all of her loved ones and her spirit will live on through her family. Rose is now resting and happy with her parents Carmen and Manuel.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 27, 2017, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay, with Pastor Ben Borsay officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Findlay.

Visitation will be held 2 hours (11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) prior to the service at the funeral home.

