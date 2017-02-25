Judy M. Hall, 58, of Alvada, Ohio died Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

She was born on September 18, 1958 in Tiffin, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Virgil and Mary Madgelene (Haubert) Hoffbauer.

She married Michael Hall in 1984, he survives in Alvada.

Also surviving are their two sons; Chris (Becky) Hall, Dayton, and Jon Hall, Alvada, one granddaughter, Abby Hall, at home.

Before Judy was born, her parents faithfully visited the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey in hopes that some day they would have a child. Judy’s mother faithfully prayed to St. Jude (the patron saint of lost causes) in hopes to conceive a child. After her parents’s 25th Wedding Anniversary, Judy’s mom became pregnant with Judy at the age of 47. Judy was named after St. Jude.

Judy was a 1976 graduate of New Riegel High School. She graduated from Bowling Green State University. Judy’s career started at New Riegel schools and she moved on to Tiffin St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary School where she worked as a teacher for over 25 years; teaching Kindergarten, 3rd and 4th grades. She then moved to Fremont as the principal of St. Anne’s Catholic Elementary School for six years. In 2010, she accepted her current position as principal of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey. Everyone that worked with Judy knew that it was her mission in life to take care of all children, make them feel special, loved and to be strong in faith. She led by example and touched thousands of lives.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 26, 2017 from 1-7 p.m. at The Original Shrine Church, Carey. A Rosary service will be at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at the church prior to visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, February 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at The Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation, Carey with Bishop John Stowe officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Alvada, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Judy M. Hall Catholic Scholarship Fund or Masses given for the intention of the deceased and living members of the Judy Hall family in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 West Findlay Street, Carey, Ohio 43316-1169.

