Catherine J. Romatowski, 87, of Findlay died at the Bridge Hospice Care Center at 8:45 a.m. on Friday, February 24, 2017.

She was born on August 10, 1929 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Martin and Beatrice (Hartson) Curran. She married the love of her life, Edward L. Romatowski on November 18, 1945 and he preceded her on December 26, 2003.

Surviving are two children; Edward W. “Skeeter” (Diane) Romatowski of Findlay; Dorothy Romatowski of Findlay; grandchildren, Kelsi (Sam Adams) Romatowski of Westerville, Ohio, Andrea (Ryan Taeuber) Sampson of Findlay, Jeremi Howard of Findlay; two great grandchildren, Gianna and Maren Howard of Findlay, and a brother, Robert (Grace) Curran of Hazlet, New Jersey; special niece Helen Mary Cernigliaro of Levittown, New York, nephew Joseph Imparato of Grand Cayman, BWI; and longtime family friend Kimberly Herbst of Findlay, Ohio.

Catherine was also preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters all from Brooklyn, New York.

She was a longtime member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church and enjoyed traveling worldwide. Over the years she spent an abundant amount of time in the Grand Cayman Islands and had the opportunity to visit such places as Alaska, Russia, South America, Italy, Hong Kong, China, Newfoundland and most recently, Japan. Her travels afforded her the chance to experience distinct different cultures, foods, and landscapes, while making her aware of all the world has to offer.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, February 27, 2017 at KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME, 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay, Ohio 45840, with a Rosary at 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 750 Bright Road with Msgr. Michael Hohenbrink, celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. The ladies of the Altar Rosary Society with begin praying the Rosary one half hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday at the church.

Memorials may be made to St. Michael Parish, 750 Bright Road, Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Online condolences may be sent via www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com.

Comments

comments