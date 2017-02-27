Glenna Dennis

Glenna Ruth Schubert Dennis, 90 of Findlay, passed away at 11:16 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2017 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. She was born on February 10, 1927 in Arcadia, Ohio to the late Paul and Fern (Miller) Schubert. On June 21, 1952, Glenna married Daurice Lee (Curly) Dennis and he preceded her in death on September 10, 1979.

Surviving are her son, Larry Lee Dennis of Findlay; daughter, Bonnie Kay Dennis Truax and husband Steven Truax of Richmond, VA; step-daughter-in-law, Beverly Cline Dennis of Perrysburg, OH; five step-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren. Glenna was preceded death by her sisters, Marilyn Schubert Ede and Nila Schubert Spalding and her brother, Wayne Schubert.

Glenna was a 1945 graduate of Arcadia High School. She was a member of the Howard United Methodist Church of Findlay, Ohio and served as organist for over 50 years. Glenna also helped organize the hand bell choir and served as director until 1993.

In 1993, Glenna retired as a Clerk of the Board of Hancock County Commissioners. Glenna was also a student of Bluffton University’s Institute for Learning in Retirement Program.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Howard United Methodist Church with Pastor Sharon Showman and Pastor David To officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00 — 4:00 and 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2017 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay.

Memorials may be made to the Howard United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coldrencrates.com.

