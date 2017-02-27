George Harp

FOREST — George F. Harp age 69 of Forest, Ohio passed away at 4:22 a.m. on Friday February 24, 2017 at the Fox Run Manor in Findlay.

He was born on November 9, 1947 in Kenton to the late William and Ruth E. (Caldwell) Harp. George married Kristi Deerwester on June 15, 1974 and she survives along with a son Jacob Harp of Forest, a daughter April Mullins of Kenton and grandson Hayden Harp. He is also survived by a brother David Lee (Karen) Harp of Kenton, sister Diana L. (Gary) Lowe of Kenton, a sister-in-law Paula Harp of Kenton and his uncle, Lowell Cahill.

George was preceded in death by his brother Gregory L. Harp. He was a 1967 graduate of Kenton High School. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy from 1967-1973 in the Mediterranean. George worked at United Refrigeration in Columbus, Landmark in Kenton and then Durez Occidental Chemical where he retired. He was a longtime motorcyclist and was a “Mr. Fix-it” for his family and friends. George was a member of the Kenton Masonic Lodge #145, the Kenton Eagles 2163, Kenton Moose Lodge #428, Amvets Post 1994, the American Motorcycle Association and the Motorcycle Sports Touring Association. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 from 4:00 — 8:00 p.m. at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Scott Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Wolf Creek Cemetery where full military rites will be conducted by the Amvets Post 1994. Memorial contributions can be made to OSU James Cancer Research. Condolences can be sent via www.stoutcrates.com.

