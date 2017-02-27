Bertha Coleman

NEW RIEGEL — A Mass of Christian Burial for Bertha A. Coleman, 92, of New Riegel, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at All Saints Catholic Church, New Riegel, the Rev. Timothy Kummerer officiating. Burial will be in St. Boniface Cemetery, New Riegel.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria, and one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church.

Mrs. Coleman died at 3:50 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at St. Francis Home, Tiffin.

She married Virgil C. Coleman and he preceded her in death. Surviving are six daughters, Janice (Ronald) Overmyer, Oak Harbor; Beverly (James) Willman, Tiffin; Martha (William) Cheetham, Sandusky; Elaine (David) Staib, New Riegel; Anita (W. Alan) Stephenson, Tiffin; and Charlene (Thomas) Wilhelm, Fremont; and four sons, Leonard (Mary Lou) of Napoleon; Dennis (Nancy) of Westerville; Ronald (Jane) of Tiffin and Paul (Ranea) of Powell.

Memorials may be made to All Saints Parish, The Catholic Order of Foresters or St. Francis Senior Ministries.

