Royce Engle

BLUFFTON — Royce Allen Engle, 98, passed away February 24, 2017 at Mennonite Memorial Home in Bluffton.

Royce was born near Abilene, Kansas on November 2, 1918 to Homer and Myrta Hildebrand Engle. Royce was the oldest of three boys.

Royce’s father was the pastor of the Brethren in Christ (BIC) Church where Royce was baptized as a ten-year-old.

After three years in the local high school, Royce transferred to Messiah Academy, Grantham, PA where he graduated from high school in 1938. He then began his college career at Messiah College and after two years, transferred to Goshen College, Goshen, IN. Two weeks prior to graduation, he married Doris Stuckey at the Goshen College chapel in May of 1942.

Royce then served four years of alternative service as a conscientious objector in Montana, Ohio, and Indiana. Upon completion, he began a career working with farm equipment in sales and distribution management. His work prompted family moves to Ohio, Illinois and back to Ohio.

After Doris’ death in 1994, Royce participated in the Bluffton University Learning in Retirement program. Here he met Ellen Herr whom he married on April 6, 1997. They moved to Pandora; they joined First Mennonite Church, Bluffton.

In 2004 Royce and Ellen moved to Maple Crest, a part of Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio in Bluffton where Ellen passed away soon after that. It was at Maple Crest where he met Betty Barrere. Royce and Betty were married on November 12, 2005 at First Mennonite Church, Bluffton. Betty preceded Royce in death in October 2016.

Throughout his life, Royce was an active church member. He helped shape aging education curriculum for the broader Mennonite Church, traveling to area churches to lead worship services and weekend workshops to assist in understanding the issues that come with aging and how to develop care support. He helped create the mental health committee at First Mennonite Church. He volunteered at Et Cetera Shop and Habitat for Humanity. In his later years, Royce lead bible studies, folded bulletins, cut out quilt blocks for relief organizations, and assembled newsletters. He enjoyed baking cookies with his wife, Betty. He had a large circle of friends.

Royce is survived by his children: Scott (Nancy) Engle, Pocatello, ID; Kathy (Duane) Oswald, Fresno, CA; Stanley (Pam) Engle, Leo, IN; Brian (Terza) Engle, Celina, OH; Suzanne (Paul) Ford, Fort Collins, CO; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchilden.

Royce was preceded in death by two infant daughters, Francine, and Nancy; his first wife, Doris Stuckey; second wife, Ellen Herr; third wife Betty Barrere.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Frist Mennonite Church in Bluffton with Pastor George O’Reilly to officiate the service. Burial will be in Pettisville Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, March 3, 2017, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services in Bluffton. Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Peacemaker Teams or Habitat for Humanity.

Condolences may be expressed at chiles-lamanfh.com.

Comments

comments