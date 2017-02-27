Leroy Fischer

COLUMBUS GROVE — Leroy “Bud” Fischer, 83, died at 10:22 a.m. Sunday at the Meadows of Kalida.
He married Mary Martha (Halker) Fischer and she preceded him in death.
Surviving are five sons, Keith of Dayton, Ronald (Deborah) of Wapakoneta; Dale (Mechele) of Columbus Grove; Terry L. (Monica) and Donald (Sherri), both of Lima; three daughters, Kathleen (Thomas) Siebeneck of Kalida; Sandra (Rick) Schaublin of Columbus Grove; and Judy (Fischer) Ward of Lima; and one brother, Walter “Butch” (Margaret) of Kalida.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Columbus Grove, the Rev. Tom Extejt officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, with a Scripture service at 4 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the church or Putnam County Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to: www.hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.

