Marlene Lanker

MCCUTCHENVILLE — Marlene K. Lanker, age 75 of McCutchenville, Ohio died at 5:21 P.M., Friday, February 24, 2017 at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio. She was born on September 1, 1941 in Findlay, Ohio to Claude and Lea Jean (Ayers) Beck. She married Stanley R. Lanker on June 29, 1957 and he survives in McCutchenville, Ohio.

Surviving are the following children: Carolyn (Mike) Heck, Green Springs, Ohio, Kimberly (Ben) McEwen, Deer Park, Washington and James (Brenda) Lanker, McCutchenville, Ohio. Surviving also are seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, one brother, Max (Gladys) Beck, Watton, Michigan, and two sisters, Natalie Reinhart, Fostoria, Ohio and Connie (Donnie) Bird, Tiffin, Ohio. Marlene was preceded in death by four brothers, Victor, Terry, Rick and Ronnie Beck and three sisters, Norma Jean McCoy, Margaret Rader Rice and Ruthie M. Beck.

Marlene was a retired assembler at the former A.O. Smith Plant in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.

Funeral services for Marlene will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, Ohio with the Rev. Matt Garrabrant officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery, McCutchenville, Ohio. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Donor’s choice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, Ohio 44882.

