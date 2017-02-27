Marlene Lanker

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

MCCUTCHENVILLE — Marlene K. Lanker, age 75 of McCutchenville, Ohio died at 5:21 P.M., Friday, February 24, 2017 at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio. She was born on September 1, 1941 in Findlay, Ohio to Claude and Lea Jean (Ayers) Beck. She married Stanley R. Lanker on June 29, 1957 and he survives in McCutchenville, Ohio.
Surviving are the following children: Carolyn (Mike) Heck, Green Springs, Ohio, Kimberly (Ben) McEwen, Deer Park, Washington and James (Brenda) Lanker, McCutchenville, Ohio. Surviving also are seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, one brother, Max (Gladys) Beck, Watton, Michigan, and two sisters, Natalie Reinhart, Fostoria, Ohio and Connie (Donnie) Bird, Tiffin, Ohio. Marlene was preceded in death by four brothers, Victor, Terry, Rick and Ronnie Beck and three sisters, Norma Jean McCoy, Margaret Rader Rice and Ruthie M. Beck.
Marlene was a retired assembler at the former A.O. Smith Plant in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.
Funeral services for Marlene will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, Ohio with the Rev. Matt Garrabrant officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery, McCutchenville, Ohio. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Donor’s choice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, Ohio 44882.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Today’s Obituaries

Today's Obituary Announcements

Today's Obituary Announcements

Submitted weekdays before 5pm

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company